Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s traded shares stood at 479,351 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.5, to imply an increase of 3.31% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CALA share’s 52-week high remains $8.18, putting it -227.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $183.29 Million, with an average of 934.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CALA has been trading 300% off suggested target high and -20% from its likely low.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.04% of the shares at 79.82% float percentage. In total, 156 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.25 Million shares (or 13.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 7.44 Million shares, or about 10.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $36.54 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 7,047,900 shares. This is just over 9.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.96 Million, or 5.4% of the shares, all valued at about $11.37 Million.