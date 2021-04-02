Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.71, to imply an increase of 7.31% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The MNRL share’s 52-week high remains $17.05, putting it -8.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.05. The company has a valuation of $891.17 Million, with an average of 478.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MNRL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

After registering a 7.31% upside in the last session, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.72 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.65%, and 9.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.95%. Short interest in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) saw shorts transact 1.07 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.18, implying an increase of 22.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNRL has been trading 46.4% off suggested target high and 1.85% from its likely low.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brigham Minerals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) shares are +76.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 310.53% against 28.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -7.1% this quarter before jumping 227.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $27.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.31 Million and $13.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.2% before jumping 138.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -669.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.12% annually.

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 7.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Brigham Minerals, Inc. insiders hold 1.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.48% of the shares at 88.83% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.65 Million shares, or about 8.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $40.07 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 4.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 Million, or 4.23% of the shares, all valued at about $24.64 Million.