Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s traded shares stood at 258,037 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.07, to imply a decline of -6.42% or -$2.2 in intraday trading. The FBRX share’s 52-week high remains $53.99, putting it -68.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.35. The company has a valuation of $433.23 Million, with an average of 496.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FBRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) trade information

After registering a -6.42% downside in the last session, Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.99 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 8.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.89%, and 7.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.92%. Short interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw shorts transact 648.92 Million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.6, implying an increase of 176.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FBRX has been trading 227.41% off suggested target high and 118.27% from its likely low.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s Major holders

Forte Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 22.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.81% of the shares at 83.33% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.94 Million shares (or 21.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.05 Million shares, or about 7.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $38.37 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove holds roughly 445,464 shares. This is just over 3.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 262.39 Thousand, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $9.55 Million.