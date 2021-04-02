FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s traded shares stood at 678,504 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.75, to imply an increase of 10.29% or $4.64 in intraday trading. The FORM share’s 52-week high remains $52.39, putting it -5.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.16. The company has a valuation of $3.87 Billion, with an average of 560.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 486.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for FormFactor, Inc. (FORM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FORM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.29, implying an increase of 5.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FORM has been trading 20.6% off suggested target high and -3.52% from its likely low.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FormFactor, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) shares are +99.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.05% against 29.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.2% this quarter before jumping 15.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 108.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 95.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s Major holders

FormFactor, Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.13% of the shares at 93.91% float percentage. In total, 353 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.68 Million shares (or 15.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $502.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.36 Million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $359.61 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,182,546 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $235.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $94.94 Million.