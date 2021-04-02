BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s traded shares stood at 595,246 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.64, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The BTRS share’s 52-week high remains $19.76, putting it -34.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.69. The company has a valuation of $2.29 Billion, with an average of 1.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 913.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.36 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.6%, and -17.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.24%. Short interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw shorts transact 4.25 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21, implying an increase of 43.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTRS has been trading 57.1% off suggested target high and 36.61% from its likely low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.