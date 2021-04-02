Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s traded shares stood at 734,078 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.94, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $1.01 in intraday trading. The BSY share’s 52-week high remains $54.62, putting it -13.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27. The company has a valuation of $13.1 Billion, with an average of 551.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 644.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the last session, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.49 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.95%, and 7.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.34%. Short interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw shorts transact 2.05 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.5, implying an increase of 7.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSY has been trading 14.73% off suggested target high and 0.13% from its likely low.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.4% annually.

BSY Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Bentley Systems, Incorporated insiders hold 35.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.74% of the shares at 15.13% float percentage. In total, 105 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.53 Million shares (or 1.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.51 Million shares, or about 1.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $142.05 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,186,700 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 Million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about $54.69 Million.