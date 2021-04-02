Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s traded shares stood at 466,068 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.13, to imply an increase of 5.61% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AVCO share’s 52-week high remains $2.194, putting it -94.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $91.98 Million, with an average of 478.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) trade information

After registering a 5.61% upside in the last session, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.2 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 5.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.83%, and -10.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.89%. Short interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) saw shorts transact 1.3 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -122.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Major holders

Avalon GloboCare Corp. insiders hold 63.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.47% of the shares at 9.47% float percentage. In total, 50 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.04 Million shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 554.31 Thousand shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $620.82 Thousand.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 520,310 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $624.37 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 470.57 Thousand, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about $527.03 Thousand.