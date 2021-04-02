Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s traded shares stood at 225,470 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.46, to imply a decline of -4.41% or -$1.45 in intraday trading. The BOLT share’s 52-week high remains $43.07, putting it -36.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.63. The company has a valuation of $1.09 Billion, with an average of 250.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 525.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BOLT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.75, implying an increase of 29.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOLT has been trading 43.04% off suggested target high and 14.43% from its likely low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -163.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 552,600 shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 496.4 Thousand, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about $13.25 Million.