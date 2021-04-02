Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s traded shares stood at 277,450 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.61, to imply an increase of 2.47% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The BECN share’s 52-week high remains $55.64, putting it -3.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.96. The company has a valuation of $3.74 Billion, with an average of 505.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 422.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BECN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) trade information

After registering a 2.47% upside in the last session, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.64 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.72%, and 7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.39%. Short interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) saw shorts transact 2.83 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.85, implying an increase of 0.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43 and $61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BECN has been trading 13.78% off suggested target high and -19.79% from its likely low.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) shares are +72.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.82% against -1.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.2% this quarter before jumping 14.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -7.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.3 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.46 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -197.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.83% annually.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s Major holders

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.73% of the shares at 103.39% float percentage. In total, 285 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.76 Million shares (or 19.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $553.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.41 Million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $217.39 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,838,000 shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 Million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about $63.22 Million.