Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s traded shares stood at 592,681 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.71, to imply an increase of 4.59% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The VNDA share’s 52-week high remains $20.51, putting it -30.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9. The company has a valuation of $862.21 Million, with an average of 592.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 581.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

After registering a 4.59% upside in the last session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.01 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.13%, and -16.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.56%. Short interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw shorts transact 4.9 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24, implying an increase of 52.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNDA has been trading 52.77% off suggested target high and 52.77% from its likely low.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $68.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.87 Million and $62.21 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.5% before jumping 12.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Major holders

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.75% of the shares at 107.26% float percentage. In total, 280 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.81 Million shares (or 17.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 5.4 Million shares, or about 9.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $70.95 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,662,632 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 Million, or 4.59% of the shares, all valued at about $30.76 Million.