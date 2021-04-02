Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.21, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The SNV share’s 52-week high remains $50.51, putting it -9.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.12. The company has a valuation of $6.87 Billion, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the last session, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.36 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and 4.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.76%. Short interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw shorts transact 1.74 Million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.35, implying an increase of 4.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNV has been trading 21.19% off suggested target high and -11.27% from its likely low.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synovus Financial Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares are +118.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.21% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 338.1% this quarter before jumping 287% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $485.17 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $475.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $477.12 Million and $550.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.7% before falling -13.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

SNV Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. has its next earnings report out on April 20, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synovus Financial Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.64%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s Major holders

Synovus Financial Corp. insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.07% of the shares at 79.08% float percentage. In total, 486 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.18 Million shares (or 8.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $426.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.99 Million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $420.59 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,960,301 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.88 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $164.24 Million.