PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s traded shares stood at 311,527 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply an increase of 5.03% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The PAYS share’s 52-week high remains $10.98, putting it -139.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $220.46 Million, with an average of 443.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 302.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for PaySign, Inc. (PAYS), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PAYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 8.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAYS has been trading 52.51% off suggested target high and -23.75% from its likely low.

PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PaySign, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) shares are -19.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -150% against 8.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -80% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.53 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 176.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s Major holders

PaySign, Inc. insiders hold 38.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.23% of the shares at 42.51% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.15 Million shares (or 4.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.98 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.5 Million shares, or about 2.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.98 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 769,628 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 758.01 Thousand, or 1.5% of the shares, all valued at about $3.52 Million.