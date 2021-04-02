Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares stood at 595,046 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.56, to imply a decline of -0.53% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AYTU share’s 52-week high remains $21.3, putting it -181.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.86. The company has a valuation of $177.15 Million, with an average of 663.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 753.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AYTU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.88- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.58%, and -3.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 26.42%. Short interest in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw shorts transact 596.43 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.5, implying an increase of 131.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AYTU has been trading 217.46% off suggested target high and 45.5% from its likely low.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aytu Biopharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) shares are -36.47% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 78% this quarter before falling -55% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 125.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 91.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 2.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.16% of the shares at 28.75% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 7.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 1.33 Million shares, or about 7.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.97 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 479,270 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 176.25 Thousand, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about $1.05 Million.