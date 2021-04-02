Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.79, to imply an increase of 2.21% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The ASPN share’s 52-week high remains $26.98, putting it -29.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.19. The company has a valuation of $588.38 Million, with an average of 201.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 273Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.5, implying an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASPN has been trading 53.92% off suggested target high and 49.11% from its likely low.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aspen Aerogels, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) shares are +89.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.2% against 12.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -53.8% this quarter before jumping 9.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $23.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.28 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.42 Million and $23.04 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.2% before jumping 9.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. insiders hold 3.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.56% of the shares at 85.39% float percentage. In total, 114 institutions holds shares in the company, led by George Kaiser Family Foundation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.17 Million shares (or 11.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. with 2.94 Million shares, or about 10.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $49.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 706,602 shares. This is just over 2.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 481.11 Thousand, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $10.7 Million.