NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s traded shares stood at 698,741 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.68, to imply a decline of -1.34% or -$0.88 in intraday trading. The NUVA share’s 52-week high remains $69.28, putting it -7.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.98. The company has a valuation of $3.37 Billion, with an average of 659.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 807.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NUVA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the last session, NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.72 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and 5.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.82%. Short interest in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw shorts transact 3.96 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.24, implying an increase of 0.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $81 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NUVA has been trading 25.23% off suggested target high and -22.7% from its likely low.

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NuVasive, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) shares are +33.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.49% against 15.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -27.1% this quarter before jumping 225% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $261.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $284.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $259.88 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -158.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.27% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s Major holders

NuVasive, Inc. insiders hold 0.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.85% of the shares at 105.59% float percentage. In total, 385 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.29 Million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.27 Million shares, or about 12.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $353.14 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2,222,844 shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $81.77 Million.