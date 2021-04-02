DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s traded shares stood at 553,664 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $365.5, to imply an increase of 1.7% or $6.11 in intraday trading. The DXCM share’s 52-week high remains $456.23, putting it -24.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $250.01. The company has a valuation of $35.15 Billion, with an average of 762.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 884.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DXCM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

After registering a 1.7% upside in the last session, DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $370.6 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.97%, and -7.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.14%. Short interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw shorts transact 3.68 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $466.17, implying an increase of 27.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $350 and $540 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXCM has been trading 47.74% off suggested target high and -4.24% from its likely low.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DexCom, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) shares are -11.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.1% against 22.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.8% this quarter before falling -35.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $484.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $548.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $405.1 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 362.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.6% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

DexCom, Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.24% of the shares at 96.64% float percentage. In total, 1072 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.23 Million shares (or 10.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.01 Million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.59 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,708,713 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $802.36 Million.