MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s traded shares stood at 285,520 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.08, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The MMYT share’s 52-week high remains $39.02, putting it -21.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.8. The company has a valuation of $3.34 Billion, with an average of 376.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 604.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MMYT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

After registering a 1.58% upside in the last session, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.04 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.23%, and -10.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.64%. Short interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw shorts transact 1.92 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.1, implying an increase of 12.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMYT has been trading 21.57% off suggested target high and -0.25% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing MakeMyTrip Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares are +108.85% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.5% this quarter before jumping 87.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -75.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $89.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $137.18 Million and $10.55 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -34.4% before jumping 1054.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -57.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -163.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.6% annually.

MakeMyTrip Limited insiders hold 27.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.05% of the shares at 100.79% float percentage. In total, 141 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.85 Million shares (or 9.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 4.9 Million shares, or about 7.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $144.83 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 2,806,791 shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $60.87 Million.