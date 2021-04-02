Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22, to imply an increase of 2.14% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The UNVR share’s 52-week high remains $22.3, putting it -1.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.31. The company has a valuation of $3.73 Billion, with an average of 1.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UNVR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

After registering a 2.14% upside in the last session, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.30 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.09%, and 8.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.73%. Short interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw shorts transact 3.92 Million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.88, implying an increase of 4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNVR has been trading 22.73% off suggested target high and -13.64% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Univar Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares are +30.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.4% against 15.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.2% this quarter before jumping 18.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.16 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.19 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.21 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 148.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.77% annually.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s Major holders

Univar Solutions Inc. insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.82% of the shares at 99.76% float percentage. In total, 315 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.32 Million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $291.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.78 Million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $280.88 Million.

We also have FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund holds roughly 5,640,611 shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.82 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $91.6 Million.