Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s traded shares stood at 3,210,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $180.13, to imply a decline of -0.62% or -$1.12 in intraday trading. The LEA share’s 52-week high remains $196.26, putting it -8.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $70.33. The company has a valuation of $10.83 Billion, with an average of 427.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 464.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lear Corporation (LEA), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.99.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the last session, Lear Corporation (LEA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $183.6 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.57%, and 5.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.27%. Short interest in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) saw shorts transact 1.23 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $187.59, implying an increase of 4.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $168 and $214 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEA has been trading 18.8% off suggested target high and -6.73% from its likely low.

Lear Corporation (LEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lear Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lear Corporation (LEA) shares are +65.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 160.79% against 26.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.9% this quarter before jumping 182.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.94 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.46 Billion and $2.16 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.9% before jumping 136.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -78.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 57.84% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

LEA Dividends

Lear Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lear Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 0.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.57%.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s Major holders

Lear Corporation insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.37% of the shares at 99.59% float percentage. In total, 652 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.55 Million shares (or 9.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $882.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.42 Million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $862.05 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lear Corporation (LEA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,750,000 shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $263.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $270.21 Million.