Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s traded shares stood at 205,169 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $147.92, to imply an increase of 4.86% or $6.85 in intraday trading. The SLAB share’s 52-week high remains $163.43, putting it -10.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $77.33. The company has a valuation of $6.54 Billion, with an average of 268.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLAB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $159.58, implying an increase of 7.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130 and $195 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLAB has been trading 31.83% off suggested target high and -12.11% from its likely low.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silicon Laboratories Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) shares are +51.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.95% against 17.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.7% this quarter before jumping 12.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $242.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $248.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $203.3 Million and $207.53 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.1% before jumping 19.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.6% annually.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s Major holders

Silicon Laboratories Inc. insiders hold 1.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.61% of the shares at 98.28% float percentage. In total, 398 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.57 Million shares (or 14.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $836.58 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.86 Million shares, or about 13.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $746.35 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2,718,603 shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $423.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 Million, or 3.16% of the shares, all valued at about $183.4 Million.