Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $113.35, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The ADS share’s 52-week high remains $121.28, putting it -7% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.64. The company has a valuation of $5.63 Billion, with an average of 644.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.12.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside in the last session, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $121.2 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 6.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.33%, and 13.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.97%. Short interest in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) saw shorts transact 3.22 Million shares and set a 3.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $103.8, implying a decline of -8.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $74 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADS has been trading 32.33% off suggested target high and -34.72% from its likely low.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alliance Data Systems Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares are +170.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.37% against 8.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 316% this quarter before jumping 60.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.06 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.38 Billion and $979.3 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.1% before jumping 3.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.89% annually.

ADS Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 0.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Major holders

Alliance Data Systems Corporation insiders hold 3.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.57% of the shares at 94.94% float percentage. In total, 502 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 8.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $309.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.18 Million shares, or about 8.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $309.49 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,278,193 shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 Million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about $121.26 Million.