Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s traded shares stood at 575,168 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.26, to imply an increase of 7.53% or $1.91 in intraday trading. The ALGM share’s 52-week high remains $34.66, putting it -27.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.78. The company has a valuation of $5.16 Billion, with an average of 784.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALGM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.14, implying an increase of 32.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALGM has been trading 39.4% off suggested target high and 28.39% from its likely low.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.69% annually.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. insiders hold 55.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.26% of the shares at 92.62% float percentage. In total, 145 institutions holds shares in the company, led by OEP Capital Advisors, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.44 Million shares (or 23.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.29 Million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $61.08 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 1,202,791 shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 Million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about $28.09 Million.