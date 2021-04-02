AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $144.42, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The AGCO share’s 52-week high remains $148.46, putting it -2.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.84. The company has a valuation of $10.87 Billion, with an average of 572.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 698.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AGCO Corporation (AGCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AGCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.1.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the last session, AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $146.0 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.53%, and 9.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.09%. Short interest in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $146.63, implying an increase of 1.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $115 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGCO has been trading 38.48% off suggested target high and -20.37% from its likely low.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AGCO Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) shares are +94.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.95% against 17.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.9% this quarter before jumping 109% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.2 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.62 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.93 Billion and $2.01 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.3% before jumping 30.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 320.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.92% annually.

AGCO Dividends

AGCO Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGCO Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 0.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.89%.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s Major holders

AGCO Corporation insiders hold 17.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.44% of the shares at 99.68% float percentage. In total, 554 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.58 Million shares (or 7.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $574.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.25 Million shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $541.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AGCO Corporation (AGCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,693,994 shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $174.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $185.2 Million.