Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.17, to imply an increase of 12.88% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The RHE share’s 52-week high remains $15.77, putting it -205.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $8.73 Million, with an average of 173.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 606.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RHE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) trade information

After registering a 12.88% upside in the last session, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.73- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 9.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.39%, and -11.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.41%. Short interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) saw shorts transact 18.13 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78, implying an increase of 1408.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RHE has been trading 1408.7% off suggested target high and 1408.7% from its likely low.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 79.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Major holders

Regional Health Properties, Inc. insiders hold 10.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.47% of the shares at 9.47% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 36.7 Thousand shares (or 2.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.38 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 35.7 Thousand shares, or about 2.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $127.81 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,594 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.51 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $17.88 Thousand.