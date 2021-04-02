Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s traded shares stood at 239,425 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.99, to imply an increase of 7.55% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The MYT share’s 52-week high remains $6.692, putting it -67.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $31.72 Million, with an average of 105.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

After registering a 7.55% upside in the last session, Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.03- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.39%, and -15.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 129.31%. Short interest in Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) saw shorts transact 86Million shares and set a 78.18 days time to cover.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Urban Tea, Inc. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.17% of the shares at 2.17% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 76.27 Thousand shares (or 0.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.72 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 42.61 Thousand shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $74.14 Thousand.