FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s traded shares stood at 284,556 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.41, to imply an increase of 2.37% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The FSRV share’s 52-week high remains $19.65, putting it -46.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.54. The company has a valuation of $427.98 Million, with an average of 579.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 933.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FSRV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) trade information

After registering a 2.37% upside in the last session, FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.12 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 5.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.69%, and -5.36% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.28%. Short interest in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) saw shorts transact 3.62 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -57.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s Major holders

FinServ Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.5% of the shares at 65.5% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Iridian Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.4 Million shares (or 17.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with 2.1 Million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $26.25 Million.