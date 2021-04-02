Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s traded shares stood at 1,010,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.81, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LADR share’s 52-week high remains $12.32, putting it -4.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $1.5 Billion, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LADR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the last session, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.98 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.64%, and 3.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.76%. Short interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) saw shorts transact 3.31 Million shares and set a 3.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.92, implying an increase of 0.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $12.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LADR has been trading 5.84% off suggested target high and -15.33% from its likely low.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ladder Capital Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) shares are +65.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.67% against -2.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -69.2% this quarter before falling -8.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -18.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -111.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LADR Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ladder Capital Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 6.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.94%.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s Major holders

Ladder Capital Corp insiders hold 8.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.34% of the shares at 58.35% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.67 Million shares (or 8.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.33 Million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $91.21 Million.

We also have iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF holds roughly 2,708,057 shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $26.44 Million.