Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s traded shares stood at 241,860 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.78, to imply an increase of 2.37% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The SCHN share’s 52-week high remains $46.86, putting it -9.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.57. The company has a valuation of $1.17 Billion, with an average of 322.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 322.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCHN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) trade information

After registering a 2.37% upside in the last session, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.78 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.03%, and 15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.06%. Short interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw shorts transact 580.84 Million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34, implying a decline of -20.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCHN has been trading -20.52% off suggested target high and -20.52% from its likely low.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) shares are +122.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 690.7% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 219.4% this quarter before jumping 2040% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $597.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $695.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $439.48 Million and $368.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.9% before jumping 88.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

SCHN Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 1.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.29%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s Major holders

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.79% of the shares at 93.15% float percentage. In total, 225 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.05 Million shares (or 11.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.24 Million shares, or about 8.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $71.34 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 1,134,614 shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 719.39 Thousand, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about $22.96 Million.