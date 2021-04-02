Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s traded shares stood at 232,193 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.11, to imply an increase of 3.94% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The MDRR share’s 52-week high remains $6.13, putting it -190.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $13.46 Million, with an average of 352.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 701.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDRR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

After registering a 3.94% upside in the last session, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.20- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 4.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.65%, and 1.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.21%. Short interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw shorts transact 61.39 Million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 65.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDRR has been trading 65.88% off suggested target high and 65.88% from its likely low.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) shares are +69.12% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.1% this quarter before jumping 72.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.52 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -112.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 22, 2019. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.5, with the share yield ticking at 18.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. insiders hold 23.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.89% of the shares at 3.79% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.98 Thousand shares (or 0.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.88 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 38.14 Thousand shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $83.13 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 12,929 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.47 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 611, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.33 Thousand.