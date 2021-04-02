Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s traded shares stood at 199,654 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.1, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The SILK share’s 52-week high remains $75.8, putting it -48.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.58. The company has a valuation of $1.76 Billion, with an average of 252.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SILK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.84 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.56%, and -7.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.86%. Short interest in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw shorts transact 2.18 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67, implying an increase of 31.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SILK has been trading 46.77% off suggested target high and 13.5% from its likely low.

Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silk Road Medical, Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) shares are -23.97% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -21.9% this quarter before falling -18.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $21.29 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.33 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Silk Road Medical, Inc insiders hold 2.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.48% of the shares at 108.64% float percentage. In total, 281 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $179.86 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,483,600 shares. This is just over 7.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $156.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 Million, or 3.2% of the shares, all valued at about $69.28 Million.