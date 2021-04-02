Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s traded shares stood at 219,678 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.97, to imply a decline of -1.22% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The FFIC share’s 52-week high remains $25.22, putting it -20.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.19. The company has a valuation of $649.11 Million, with an average of 233.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 169.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FFIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the last session, Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.83 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 8.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.77%, and -2.06% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 26.02%. Short interest in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw shorts transact 274.43 Million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.63, implying an increase of 12.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FFIC has been trading 23.99% off suggested target high and 0.14% from its likely low.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flushing Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) shares are +99.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.35% against 13.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 147.4% this quarter before jumping 52.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $61.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.15 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.6% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

FFIC Dividends

Flushing Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flushing Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 3.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.79%.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s Major holders

Flushing Financial Corporation insiders hold 4.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.88% of the shares at 75.58% float percentage. In total, 180 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.59 Million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.33 Million shares, or about 7.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $38.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 720,657 shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 689.65 Thousand, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $14.31 Million.