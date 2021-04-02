Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s traded shares stood at 316,973 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $134.72, to imply an increase of 3.73% or $4.85 in intraday trading. The OMCL share’s 52-week high remains $146, putting it -8.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.16. The company has a valuation of $5.59 Billion, with an average of 497.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 435.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OMCL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) trade information

After registering a 3.73% upside in the last session, Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $142.7 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 5.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.18%, and 4.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.25%. Short interest in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) saw shorts transact 2Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $138.88, implying an increase of 3.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110 and $155 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OMCL has been trading 15.05% off suggested target high and -18.35% from its likely low.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s Major holders

Omnicell, Inc. insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.77% of the shares at 104.32% float percentage. In total, 476 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.66 Million shares (or 15.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $799.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.49 Million shares, or about 10.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $539.18 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,833,229 shares. This is just over 6.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $359.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $105.27 Million.