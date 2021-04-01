ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares stood at 3,207,879 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.22, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The ZTO share’s 52-week high remains $38.99, putting it -29.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.85. The company has a valuation of $25.79 Billion, with an average of 5.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZTO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside in the latest session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.85 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.71%, and -14.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.95%. Short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw shorts transact 16.93 Million shares and set a 4.32 days time to cover.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares are -1.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.23% against 26.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before falling -7.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $931.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.16 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $559.91 Million and $927.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.4% before jumping 25.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.84% annually.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.58% of the shares at 38.82% float percentage. In total, 426 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.68 Million shares (or 5.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.91 Million shares, or about 2.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $551.45 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 33,756,400 shares. This is just over 5.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $978.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.93 Million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about $171.78 Million.