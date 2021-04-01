ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s traded shares stood at 1,359,441 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.32, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The ZKIN share’s 52-week high remains $14.6, putting it -56.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $183.95 Million, with an average of 12.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZKIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the last session, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.23 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 29.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.93%, and 55.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 259.85%. Short interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw shorts transact 537.63 Million shares and set a 115.12 days time to cover.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -110.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. insiders hold 33.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.18% of the shares at 3.27% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 413.07 Thousand shares (or 1.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 48.23 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $124.92 Thousand.