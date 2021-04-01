Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares stood at 1,214,767 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $132.48, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $2.84 in intraday trading. The Z share’s 52-week high remains $208.11, putting it -57.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.42. The company has a valuation of $32.03 Billion, with an average of 3.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give Z a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the latest session, Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $137.0 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.05%, and -19.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.02%. Short interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw shorts transact 21.13 Million shares and set a 5.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $201.22, implying an increase of 51.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $105 and $250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, Z has been trading 88.71% off suggested target high and -20.74% from its likely low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zillow Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) shares are +27.82% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 223.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.09 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.29 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.13 Billion and $611.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3% before jumping 111.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 113.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group, Inc. insiders hold 10.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.69% of the shares at 122.58% float percentage. In total, 683 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 36.39 Million shares (or 21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.72 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.79 Million shares, or about 6.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.53 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4,981,520 shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $803.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.52 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $459.69 Million.