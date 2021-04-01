WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares stood at 3,720,766 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.33, to imply a decline of -4.47% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The WKEY share’s 52-week high remains $22.4, putting it -56.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.9. The company has a valuation of $283.34 Million, with an average of 27.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WKEY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

After registering a -4.47% downside in the last session, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.95 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 31.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.17%, and 91.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.12%. Short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw shorts transact 72.29 Million shares and set a 15.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying a decline of -37.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WKEY has been trading -37.19% off suggested target high and -37.19% from its likely low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.79% of the shares at 0.79% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.6 Thousand shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.69 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 15.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $112.73 Thousand.