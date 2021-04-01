VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares stood at 1,333,260 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VBIV share’s 52-week high remains $6.93, putting it -120% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $792.5 Million, with an average of 3.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VBIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the latest session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.25- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.1%, and -13.54% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 13.82%. Short interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw shorts transact 43.54 Million shares and set a 6.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.6, implying an increase of 109.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBIV has been trading 185.71% off suggested target high and -4.76% from its likely low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 53.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders hold 3.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.25% of the shares at 55.08% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 55.04 Million shares (or 21.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 22.29 Million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $61.31 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 20,079,032 shares. This is just over 7.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.37 Million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about $14.73 Million.