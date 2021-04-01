So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares stood at 1,209,090 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10, to imply an increase of 1.3% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SY share’s 52-week high remains $17.4, putting it -74% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.17. The company has a valuation of $1.06 Billion, with an average of 1.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for So-Young International Inc. (SY), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

After registering a 1.3% upside in the latest session, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.63 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 5.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.46%, and -36.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.9%. Short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw shorts transact 2.59 Million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing So-Young International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are -17.61% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 366.7% this quarter before jumping 225% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $49.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.51 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.1 Million and $48.89 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 90.4% before jumping 38.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -96.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders hold 45.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.84% of the shares at 52.9% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.2 Million shares (or 13.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.53 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with 3.6 Million shares, or about 3.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $39.96 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 516,989 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 512.62 Thousand, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about $5.98 Million.