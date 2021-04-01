Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares stood at 2,450,293 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PXS share’s 52-week high remains $4.6, putting it -346.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $37.23 Million, with an average of 2.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PXS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.179 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 12.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.63%, and -17.6% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 24.11%. Short interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw shorts transact 995.93 Million shares and set a 446.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 69.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PXS has been trading 69.9% off suggested target high and 69.9% from its likely low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pyxis Tankers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) shares are +26.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50% against 11.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.7% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.63 Million and $5.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26.8% before falling -5.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders hold 48.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.8% of the shares at 30.61% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.01 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.29 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 27.65 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $22.95 Thousand.