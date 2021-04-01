HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s traded shares stood at 2,358,032 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply a decline of -10.33% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The HPR share’s 52-week high remains $37.5, putting it -585.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.8. The company has a valuation of $23.55 Million, with an average of 3.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 694.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), translating to a mean rating of 5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.42.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

After registering a -10.33% downside in the last session, HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.50 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 47.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -49.49%, and -45.73% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -40.28%. Short interest in HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) saw shorts transact 740.93 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.6, implying a decline of -52.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.6 and $2.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPR has been trading -52.47% off suggested target high and -52.47% from its likely low.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HighPoint Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) shares are -56.43% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 196.8% this quarter before jumping 332% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -44.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $60.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $121.81 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -50.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -200% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

HighPoint Resources Corporation insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.15% of the shares at 56.48% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 46.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 87.96 Thousand shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $805.73 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 59,173 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $542.02 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.9 Thousand, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about $273.88 Thousand.