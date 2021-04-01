Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s traded shares stood at 19,829,925 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.02, to imply a decline of -8.73% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The HOFV share’s 52-week high remains $14.7, putting it -192.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $418.09 Million, with an average of 120.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOFV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

After registering a -8.73% downside in the last session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.00- this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 28.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.36%, and 119.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 308.13%. Short interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw shorts transact 4.5 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying a decline of -0.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOFV has been trading -0.4% off suggested target high and -0.4% from its likely low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -103.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company insiders hold 47.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.67% of the shares at 14.54% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 419.18 Thousand shares (or 0.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $515.59 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 349.16 Thousand shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $429.47 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 309,054 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $380.14 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 250.23 Thousand, or 0.3% of the shares, all valued at about $585.54 Thousand.