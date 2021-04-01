Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares stood at 3,596,164 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.4, to imply a decline of -1.38% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The VLDR share’s 52-week high remains $32.5, putting it -185.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.11. The company has a valuation of $2.15 Billion, with an average of 3.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the last session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.66 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 9.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.65%, and -22.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -50.04%. Short interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw shorts transact 15.9 Million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.14, implying an increase of 85.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLDR has been trading 163.16% off suggested target high and 14.04% from its likely low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -101.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.