United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares stood at 5,783,352 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.71, to imply an increase of 0.3% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The UAL share’s 52-week high remains $63.7, putting it -10.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.18. The company has a valuation of $18.36 Billion, with an average of 15.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give UAL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$6.82.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

After registering a 0.3% upside in the latest session, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.54 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.74%, and 8.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.14%. Short interest in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw shorts transact 14.18 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.68, implying a decline of -8.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32 and $74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAL has been trading 28.23% off suggested target high and -44.55% from its likely low.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Airlines Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) shares are +66.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.04% against 48.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -165.4% this quarter before jumping 64% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $3.31 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.98 Billion and $1.48 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -58.6% before jumping 259.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -318.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.71% of the shares at 63.87% float percentage. In total, 741 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.98 Million shares (or 9.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 28.45 Million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.23 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 13,789,603 shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $596.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.28 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $358.06 Million.