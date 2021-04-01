The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s traded shares stood at 2,250,694 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.03, to imply a decline of -0.18% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TJX share’s 52-week high remains $71.06, putting it -7.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.72. The company has a valuation of $79.27 Billion, with an average of 5.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TJX a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the latest session, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.51 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.47%, and -1.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.3%. Short interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw shorts transact 15.16 Million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.42, implying an increase of 15.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $66 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TJX has been trading 36.3% off suggested target high and -0.05% from its likely low.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The TJX Companies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) shares are +22.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 651.61% against 0.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 136.5% this quarter before jumping 361.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $8.38 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.75 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.12 Billion and $6.57 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.2% before jumping 48.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 63.31% annually.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 19 and May 24, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.34%.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

The TJX Companies, Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.98% of the shares at 93.07% float percentage. In total, 2056 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 100.37 Million shares (or 8.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.85 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.58 Million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.46 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 30,410,995 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.08 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.92 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $1.77 Billion.