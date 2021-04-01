Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 3,210,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.49, to imply a decline of -3.98% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $32.25, putting it -57.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.16. The company has a valuation of $34.37 Billion, with an average of 132.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a -3.98% downside in the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.64 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 13.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.6%, and -20.33% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 6.5%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 74.77 Million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.38, implying an increase of 48.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME has been trading 85.46% off suggested target high and -2.39% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.18 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $901.78 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.4% before jumping 26.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.32% annually.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders hold 12.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.28% of the shares at 100.49% float percentage. In total, 448 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 53.22 Million shares (or 7.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 48.11 Million shares, or about 7.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $925.68 Million.

We also have Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd holds roughly 7,679,722 shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.72 Million, or 1% of the shares, all valued at about $100.05 Million.