Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares stood at 2,875,374 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.63, to imply a decline of -6.04% or -$2.29 in intraday trading. The TLS share’s 52-week high remains $41.84, putting it -17.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.08. The company has a valuation of $2.31 Billion, with an average of 981.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 756.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Telos Corporation (TLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.14, implying an increase of 23.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLS has been trading 40.33% off suggested target high and 12.26% from its likely low.
Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -283.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders
Telos Corporation insiders hold 33.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.49% of the shares at 42.67% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 3.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.92 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hood River Capital Management LLC with 1.8 Million shares, or about 2.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $59.48 Million.
We also have Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telos Corporation (TLS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 713,110 shares. This is just over 1.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 589.5 Thousand, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about $20.81 Million.
