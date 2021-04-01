Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s traded shares stood at 1,116,758 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.76, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TGB share’s 52-week high remains $2.09, putting it -18.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $490.63 Million, with an average of 2.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TGB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside in the latest session, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.8 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and 1.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.54%. Short interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) saw shorts transact 300.3 Million shares and set a 94.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.21, implying an increase of 25.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.6 and $2.69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGB has been trading 52.84% off suggested target high and -9.09% from its likely low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taseko Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares are +66.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -150% against 28.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -83.3% this quarter before jumping 80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $57.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.7% before falling -3.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Major holders

Taseko Mines Limited insiders hold 3.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.12% of the shares at 17.83% float percentage. In total, 80 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Benefit Street Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.54 Million shares (or 4.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.95 Million shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.49 Million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF holds roughly 2,393,078 shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 Million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about $1.7 Million.