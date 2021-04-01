Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s traded shares stood at 1,215,672 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.48, to imply an increase of 3.24% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SYRS share’s 52-week high remains $15.65, putting it -109.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.14. The company has a valuation of $461.06 Million, with an average of 586.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 753.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

After registering a 3.24% upside in the last session, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.39- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 10.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.45%, and -10.95% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -31.06%. Short interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw shorts transact 4.88 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.57, implying an increase of 121.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYRS has been trading 167.38% off suggested target high and 73.8% from its likely low.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) shares are -21.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.63% against 7.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -17.9% this quarter before falling -15.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -18.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 4.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.39% of the shares at 89.79% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.04 Million shares (or 14.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.64 Million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $72.05 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4,830,038 shares. This is just over 7.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.93 Million, or 4.76% of the shares, all valued at about $24.65 Million.