Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares stood at 2,804,934 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.04, to imply a decline of -7.61% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The SLGG share’s 52-week high remains $11.2, putting it -59.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $152.12 Million, with an average of 5.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLGG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

After registering a -7.61% downside in the last session, Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.69- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 18.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and 124.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.76%. Short interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw shorts transact 3.2 Million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying a decline of -11.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLGG has been trading 13.64% off suggested target high and -36.08% from its likely low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super League Gaming, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares are +291.11% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.3% this quarter before jumping 54.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 233.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Super League Gaming, Inc. insiders hold 13.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.07% of the shares at 4.7% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 320.67 Thousand shares (or 1.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $907.48 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MAI Capital Management with 100.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $283.17 Thousand.

We also have Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Jacob Discovery Fd holds roughly 350,000 shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 158.86 Thousand, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about $449.56 Thousand.