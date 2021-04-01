SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s traded shares stood at 3,477,539 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.37, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SM share’s 52-week high remains $19.5, putting it -19.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $1.88 Billion, with an average of 4.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SM Energy Company (SM), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.81, implying a decline of -3.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SM has been trading 58.83% off suggested target high and -81.67% from its likely low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SM Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SM Energy Company (SM) shares are +910.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 326.09% against 12.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -300% this quarter before falling -133.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $344.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $364.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $355.73 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -304.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SM Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.86%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

SM Energy Company insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.25% of the shares at 80.72% float percentage. In total, 244 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.65 Million shares (or 14.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. with 8.91 Million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $54.54 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SM Energy Company (SM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,135,670 shares. This is just over 6.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.19 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $19.55 Million.